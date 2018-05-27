Police Still Searching for Gunman Who Shot Robber

Man at drive-thru shoots a robbery suspect at restaurant in Santa Ana. Rick Montanez reports from Santa Ana for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on May 26, 2018. (Published Sunday, May 27, 2018)

Police Sunday continued their search for a gunman suspected of shooting a man who was robbing a Santa Ana drive-through restaurant.

The robbery and shooting occurred at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday at the Cozy Corner Drive-In at 426 North Harbor Blvd., Santa Ana Police Commander Michael Claborn said.

One man robbed the restaurant at gunpoint and, just as he was leaving with the cash, another man fired shots through a window, Claborn said.

The robbery suspect was struck with multiple bullets and was taken to a hospital, where he was recovering from his wounds, the commander said.

The shooting suspect remained at large, Claborn said.

No other injuries were reported. Surveillance video broadcast on NBC4 showed a masked man with a black coat robbing the drive-in and one employee dropping to the floor when bullets were fired through the drive-up window.

Santa Ana police asked anyone with information regarding the robbery and subsequent shooting to call them at (714) 245-8665.

