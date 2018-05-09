"Bad Betty" Suspect Arrested - NBC Southern California
"Bad Betty" Suspect Arrested

Authorities narrowly missed out on arresting Maria Elizabeth De La Torre, known as "Bad Betty" in late April

By Shahan Ahmed

Published 7 minutes ago

    LAPD
    Maria Elizabeth De La Torre, a.k.a. "Bad Betty" (File Photo - LAPD)

    A little over two weeks after kidnapping a baby and leading police on a stolen car pursuit before illuding law enforcement, officials caught up with the suspect known as "Bad Betty" on Wednesday in the Van Nuys area.

    The Metropolitan Division Crime Impact Team tracked down Maria De La Torre and LAPD Captain Lillian L. Carranza confirmed that Torre was in custody.

    Following the kidnapping, pursuit and standoff in North Hollywood on Apr. 24, authorities said that Torre was armed and dangerous and facing charges of Grand Theft Auto, Kidnapping and Child Endangerment.

    Please check back for more details on this emerging story.

