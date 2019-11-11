Wrong-Way Police Chase Ends With Suspects Running on 110 Freeway

A wrong-way police pursuit on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles ended with two people jumping out of a vehicle, running on the freeway and causing a traffic backup on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (Published 17 minutes ago)

A police pursuit of a suspected armed robber in the South Los Angeles area Monday evening ended with an SUV going the wrong way on the 110 Freeway and at least two people running out of the moving vehicle onto the crowded freeway.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the chase around 5:30 p.m. and witnessed the vehicle turn onto the freeway going the wrong way. Moments later, multiple people jumped out of the moving SUV and ran across the freeway.

Two people were taken into custody and no one was outstanding, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

All lanes of the 110 Freeway southbound near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard were temporarily shut down, along with multiple lanes of the northbound 110 Freeway.

Shortly after 6 p.m., police opened up most of the lanes, but still had multiple lanes closed as they investigated the end of the pursuit.

