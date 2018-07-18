Police in Pursuit of Vehicle in Inglewood and Compton Area - NBC Southern California
Police in Pursuit of Vehicle in Inglewood and Compton Area

By Shahan Ahmed

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    Police were pursuing a vehicle in the Inglewood area on Wednesday night.

    The driver drove east from Inglewood and took police on a chase into the city of Compton at approximately 8:55 p.m., when Newschopper4 Alpha caught up with the pursuit.

    The driver was driving in the middle of the road and not obeying traffic ruled.

    Eventually, the driver pulled into a parking lot and exited the vehicle with his arms raised and surrendered to the police. The police slowly approached the vehicle and ensured that no one else was in the vehicle.

    Several onlookers from the neighborhood came out to watch the scene as the suspect surrendered. The pursuit was concluded by approximately 9:10 p.m.

    Refresh this page for updates.

