Grandfather Killed in Drive-By Shooting as He Watered Lawn

Raul Corrales, 69, was shot to death on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018 while watering his lawn.

Police on Wednesday beefed up patrols in a Long Beach neighborhood where a great-grandfather was shot to death as he watered his lawn a day earlier.

Police said no suspects have been arrested, but declined to release any further information on what investigation has learned.

Family members identified the victim as Raul Corrales, 69, describing him as the beloved patriarch of a large family that includes 17 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

"Everyone around here knows my dad," said Rebeca Rodriguez, one of his five daughters. "I had the best dad anyone can ask for."

He was shot Tuesday as he was on the sidewalk with several grandchildren who had stopped by to visit, according to Rodriguez. The kids ran when they heard.

"When they turned around, he was on the ground," Rodriguez said.

A mechanic by trade, Corrales had moved into the neighborhood more than a quarter century ago. Since retiring, he had devoted his life to caring for Maria, who suffers from kidney disease. He drove her to her daily dialysis treatments, family said.

Throughout the day, family members kept vigil at a memorial of photos, flowers and candles on the sidewalk.

"I just ask whoever done this can see the pain that he's causing the family," Rodriguez said.

Facing unplanned funeral expenses, the family has launched a Go Fund Me page.