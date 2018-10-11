The Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Dodgers’ World Series championship by making all dog adoptions $30.

Celebrating the Los Angeles Dodgers last World Series title 30 years ago in 1988, the Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA in Pomona is offering a special discount on adoption fees for dogs lasting the entirety of the Dodgers 2018 playoff run.

Currently, adoption fees for dogs range between $60 and $200, depending on the age of the dog and even what day of the month the adoption takes place.

The promotion will run the duration of the Dodgers run in the playoffs which could be as early as Oct. 16, or as late as Oct. 31.

Dogs named Yasiel Pug, Curly Tail Kershaw and Walker Buehler Retriever will be up for adoption.

The Dodgers face off against the Milwaukee Brewers in game 1 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) on Friday, Oct. 12, in a best-of-seven series to determine who advances to the World Series. The winner will move on to the World Series to face the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros.

Click here for more information about which dogs are available and what time the shelter is open.