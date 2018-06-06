Three in Custody Following Overnight Standoff in Pomona - NBC Southern California
Three in Custody Following Overnight Standoff in Pomona

By Jonathan Lloyd and Ileana Diaz

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    OnSceneTV
    At least two men were taken into custody Wednesday June 6, 2018 following a standoff at a Pomona house.

    Three men were taken into custody overnight following a standoff at a Pomona house.

    Police responded to the neighborhood after a reported sighting of a man wanted in connection with the shooting of a college wrestler last week. Daylon Walker, wounded in the shooting at a gas station, remained hospitalized Wednesday morning. 

    It was not immediately clear whether the men in custody are the individuals wanted in the shooting. The shooter approached Walker outside the gas station, asked him for money, then opened fire. 

    Security camera video captured the shooter and a car connected to the slaying.

