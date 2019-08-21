Homeless Man Accused of Throwing Rock at Car Arrested

A homeless man is wanted for felony vandalism after throwing a rock onto the windshield of a car in Pomona. Rick Montanez reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (Published Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019)

A homeless man accused of hurling a large rock at a man's car in a shocking video was arrested on multiple charges, Pomona police said Wednesday.

Jacob Makwana, 26, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, throwing an object at a moving vehicle with intent to cause injury, and felony vandalism.

He was being held at Pomona City Jail.

The man behind the wheel of the damaged car said the incident began when he saw three homeless men illegally dumping in the area of Towne Avenue near the 60 Freeway in the city of Pomona Friday, Aug. 9, police said.

The man started recording the homeless men dumping trash near homeless encampments on private property.

Makwana got upset and was captured on camera approaching the man's car.

That's when the suspect was accused of hurling a large rock at the car, smashing the hood and windshield.