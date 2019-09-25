Overnight Standoff Follows a Report of Gunfire at Pomona Home

An overnight standoff involving SWAT officers followed a report of shots fire inside a Pomona home Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019.

A report of shots fired late Tuesday inside a Pomona home led to an overnight standoff with police.

Police asked people to avoid the area near the 700 block of Gilbert Street, near Fairplex Drive. Officers responded to shots fired call in the neighborhood at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was shot.

Two adults are believed to be in the home, according to a statement from the Pomona Police Department.

Police blocked off the street as a precaution.

"We will notify the community when this incident has been determined to be safe and the street has been re-opened," the statement said.