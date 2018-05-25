Orange County residents can take advantage of convenient voting beginning Friday, May 25 with a new, mobile voting service center.

The pop-up debuts Friday at the Santa Ana Civic Center and concludes its tour June 2 at the Buena Park Farmers Market. The new, limited time service allows residents to register to vote, drop off their vote-by-mail ballot and replace ballots. Trained staff will be present at each pop-up to assist voters.

The mobile voting service centers will be open for just one day at each of its seven locations:

Friday, May 25: Santa Ana Civic Center, 20 Civic Center Plaza, outside City Hall near the Plaza of the Flags. Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 26: Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa, in the Argosy Plaza. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 27: Golden West College Outdoor Market, 15744 Goldenwest St., Huntington Beach, in the Goldenwest Street Parking Lot. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 29: UC Irvine, in front of Aldrich Hall between the flag poles. Hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 30: San Juan Capistrano Old Town Farmers Market, 31800 El Camino Real. Hours are 3 to 7 p.m.

Friday, June 1: Cal State Fullerton, 800 N. State College Blvd., in Lot B on the northeast side of the Alumni House. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 2: Buena Park Farmers Market, in the Sears parking lot at La Palma Avenue and Stanton Avenue. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The California primary is June 5. For more information on voter registration, click here.