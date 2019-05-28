Pop by a Pali Wine Co. + Porto's Mash-up

A June 2 wine tasting at the Arts District-based Pali Wine Co. will feature Porto's potato balls and other noshable pairings.

Sunday, June 2

3-6 p.m.

Even if you make a point to track where exactly you can find a Porto's Bakery & Cafe potato ball, you may occasionally find yourself surprised at where those iconic and appetizing orbs show up.

True, you can always find them at an actual Porto's, in Glendale, Burbank, Orange County, Downey, and, as of very recently, West Covina, oh yum.

But sometimes?

Porto's pops up in other places, as it did at the Annenberg Space for Photography in late 2017 and early 2018, a cuisine-cool complement to the "Cuba Is..." photo exhibition.

Now the potato-ball-iest place in the Solar System is making its way to the Arts District for a special anniversary party.

The spot?

It's the Pali Wine Co., which is throwing a flavorful first anniversary party, a bash that marks the wine outfit's first year in the Arts District. And making iall the more merry? It's a wine + Porto's pairing event, meaning both the drinks and dining'll be noteworthy.

But Porto's famous potato balls won't be the sole stars of the Sunday, June 2 to-do, which is on from 3 to 6 o'clock. Look for a pair of fresh Porto's salads to make a debut at the event, and new desserts, too.

Tony Salazar, head chef for Porto's, will be in the house, hurrah, adding another cool layer to the lovely celebration.

The $25 menu has a few Porto's choices, so you can pick the Mini Guava Pulled Pork Sandwich, Mini Medianoche or Potato Ball Trio as your nosh. And, for sure: You'll be sipping a Pali wine alongside your yummy eats.

The desserts? Prepare to choose either Mini Milk 'n Mango Cake or Guava Creme Brûlée (that one is not yet available, so exclusive).

Pali Wine Co., by the by, always has potato balls on its tasting room menu, if you can't make the June 2 party.

But if you're a Pali person? You should try, especially since the founded-in-2005 company keeps on growing, and growing well. There are five tasting rooms around California now, including spots in Santa Barbara, Lompoc, San Diego, and at the Anaheim Packing House.

The Arts District location? It's the newest, so raise a glass, and a potato ball, and a forkful of mango cake to its festive first anniversary.

