Pop by a 'Pups y Paletas' Adoption Fair

A pal and a paleta? It's a super-sweet combo. Visit Best Friends in Mission Hills on Aug. 24 for $10 dog adoptions and, you bet, a cooling treat (while supplies last).

What to Know Saturday, Aug. 24, 4 to 7 p.m.

Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Mission Hills

$10 dog adoptions, plus paletas, too

A paleta?

We could really, really use one, right about now, and it doesn't matter if it is lime-flavored or full of peachy chunks or rife with pineapple's pronounced kick.

For these cool-down, on-a-stick summertime classics are delicious, whatever fruit they happen to be rocking.

A pal?

We also really, really need one, right about now, the sort of friend who will be around for a long time, and there for us, and ready to deliver snuggles, and loyal love, and lots of laughs, and all the emotions.

Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Mission Hills is known as a place for finding pals of the furriest and Fido-iest varieties, but, on the afternoon of Aug. 24, the animal rescue organization will also incorporate everyone's favorite August delectable into the friend-finding fun.

It's Pups y Paletas, an adoption event that will feature, oh joy, $10 dog adoptions. The paletas are free, and available while supplies last, and other happy goings-on will be a(four)foot, from food trucks to a photo booth.

This isn't an all-day affair, but rather will wag its tail from 4 to 7 p.m. on the 24th.

And while the organization asks that you leave any pets you happen to already have at home, you can show a photo of your animal to an on-site caricature artist, who will then turn your snapshot into a sweet illustration.

Sweetest of all? Paletas don't last forever — you can gobble one up in a few minutes, if you're careful about brain freeze — but pals stick around for years, giving you lots of pure love and wet-nosed attention and memory-making experiences.

Find your new pal on Aug. 24, in Mission Hills, and grab a goodie while you stroll by all of those incredible faces, adorable snouts, and wagging tails.

Truth? Neither a tasty paleta, nor a potential new pal, can be resisted.

And, yes, both have high lick potential, though keep in mind that paletas are to be licked while dogs, as a rule, do the licking, at least when it comes covering our human faces in sloppy kisses.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations