Pop-up Hawaiian Sandwich Gives Back at Dog Haus

Karaage Kid is now available at Dog Haus locations. Think karaage fried chicken breast, Haus slaw, sweet island ginger sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi furikake; served on a grilled King’s Hawaiian bun.

We're just a pinch across the Pacific from the Hawaiian islands — really, not too far at all, if you're not measuring out all of that water a cup at a time — which means that a Hawaii-cool jaunt doesn't seem entirely implausible.

But what is immediately plausible? If you have a bit of dine-out cash, and the desire to help out an organization that, in turn, helps out many, many families?

Calling upon your nearest Dog Haus during the month of June.

The mental picture of leis and waves and tropical breezes may not spring instantly to mind when you think of the boutique hot-doggery, a company that got its savory start in Pasadena nearly a decade ago.

But there is a Hawaiian hand-held currently available at all Dog Haus locations, through June 2019, and it has quite the nice mission: Raising money for No Kid Hungry, one dollar at a time.

That's correct: A buck from each Karaage Kid sold, all June long, will be donated to the organization, which is committed to "... ending childhood hunger in America."

That's at all Dog Haus locations, too, whether you're in the Crown City, North Hollywood, or beyond.

As for what's in this succulent, island-style eat?

It's a fried chicken sandwich, sitting inside a grilled King's Hawaiian bun, and it includes sweet island ginger sauce, Haus slaw, mayo (it's spicy, mmm), and wasabi furikake.

Good to know?

The starting price for the Karaage Kid is $7.99, though it may be a bit more at some Dog Haus locations. Just check ahead or arrive knowing you might pay an amount a bit north of that price.

Surely this is on your calendar, but just in case it isn't: Hawaiian Foods Week is happening from June 9 through 15, which is one of the reasons this tasty theme was selected.

It's a sandwich, by the way, that's part of the Dog Haus Chef Collaboration series.

The kitchen maestro behind the Karaage Kid? It's Chef Bert S. Agor Jr., the National Corporate Executive Chef for King's Hawaiian.

There are five more chef-collaborated sandwiches coming up at Dog Haus, in the months ahead, and all of them will give back to the company's charity partner, No Kid Hungry.

