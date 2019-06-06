Out-of-State Arrests Made in Deadly Porter Ranch Triple Shooting

Los Angeles Police Department detectives have made two out-of-state arrests in the murders of three people at a home in a gated community in Porter Ranch.

Several law enforcement sources told NBC4 the investigators believe the two men traveled to Southern California for the purpose of committing a robbery and murder at the home. One of the men was arrested in North Carolina.

The triple homicide left the upscale, exclusive gated community shaken at the time of the February 2019 attack.

The Los Angeles Police Department planned to release more details of the arrests and investigation at an afternoon news conference Thursday.

No Forced Entry in Porter Ranch Triple Murder

Police have determined there were no signs of forced entry in Porter Ranch triple homicide investigation. Patrick Healy reports for NBC 4 News at 6 p.m. Tuesday, feb. 19, 2019. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019)

In an earlier report, investigators said it was not a random attack, and the killer or killers were allowed in the house.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, responders found three men dead of gunshot wounds in the home on Via Galileo in Porter Ranch's Renaissance community.

The victims were identified as Gary Davidson, 39, an occupant who rented the home, and two visitors, Benny Lopez, 46, of Anaheim, and Jesus Perez, 34, of Perris.

"It is likely that the suspect or suspects were known to the victims," said Capt. William Hayes, commanding officer of the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery Homicide Division said at the time. "We can say with confidence that the crimes committed were directed at these victims."

Investigators said they had "an idea" of "the genesis" that resulted in the shooting violence, but Hayes declined to discuss it mid-February.

The residential community has two gated entries. Visitors must be invited in and license plates are documented by security. There are multiple cameras, including those at the gates that record the coming and going of every vehicle. Police are reviewing the video.

3 People Shot and Killed in Porter Ranch

Three people were found shot and killed in a Porter Ranch neighborhood Monday. Beverly White reports for NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2019. (Published Monday, Feb. 18, 2019)

In addition to the men who were killed, a woman was at the residence in an upstairs bedroom, Hayes said. She placed the emergency call after hearing a gunshot, she told police. The woman lived in the house with Davidson.