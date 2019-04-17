'Portlandia' Wine Pop-up Keeps It Weird

Sip a specially named cocktail at Severance Wine Bar on Melrose during its Portlandia-themed wine weekend. The sipful spot embraces that Oregon spirit from April 19-21, 2019.

What to Know Severance Wine Bar

7274 Melrose Avenue

Portlandia-Inspired Easter Wine Weekend

Do you often wax rhapsodic about the Willamette River?

Do you have a hankering to go grab a hopsy beverage along Hawthorne Boulevard?

And, when you need a new novel to read, do you wish you can magically transport to Powell's with the wave of an enchanted bookmark?

If these are all yeses for you, then you are pretty far Oregone.

You're a Portland person, through and through, and you've likely caught every "Portlandia" episode, and know every quip, joke, and set piece, like you know your way across the St. John's Bridge.

How, though, to tap into some of that PNW TLC right here in LA? By heading to Melrose Avenue, and Severance Wine Bar, from April 19 through 21, 2019.

The vino-vivacious location has a "Portlandia"-themed wine weekend ahead, which means that the grape-based libations of the Willamette Valley will be in the sippable spotlight, as well as a host of fine 'n foamy beers from the region.

And the cocktails?

"Portlandia" buffs, wait for it: Milk Advisory Board Approved Clarified Milk Punch is on the line-up, as is Put a Bird on It Lavender Spritz.

There are bites, too, like the We Can Pickle That! Pickle Plate.

If you're feeling brunchy, both the Saturday and Sunday brunches will include beer & doughnut pairings.

Best make a reservation, if you want to be in on this "Portlandia"-inspired party. No need to ask Colin the Chicken if you should attend, because we bet he'd be okay with you going, knowing Colin.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations