Porto's Bakery Offers a Sweet Gesture to Veterans

As a token of gratitude for service members' courageous work, Porto's Bakery offered free pastries Friday in their Downey location to the women and men who protect the country.

Seated in a comfortable table at one of Southern California's most beloved bakeries, several active and retired members of the United States military shared their experiences and reasons as to why they dedicated their career to the military.

They travel the world to defend freedoms for those who live in the U.S.

"Being in the military - we're just a normal person that decides to make a sacrifice for their country and we put on this uniform," Justin Karalfa, an active member of the U.S. Army said.

Besides the disheartening fact that they at times miss out on special events in their family's lives, they continue to work diligently to protect the country.

"Sometimes, there's been some periods of time where I've come back and she's grown a little bit," Karalfa said. "Sometimes she barely recognizes me.

Porto's Bakery the sweet gesture into a tradition as a way to just say, "Thanks," to those who fight for us.

"I know it's a small thing, but we do it with lots of love and we hope that it touches their hearts and it brings a smile to their face," Betty Porto, co-owner of the Cuban chain said.

As appreciative as they are when people thank them for their service, these members are still humble.

"I, like many other veterans, feel kind of uncomfortable when people come up and say, 'Thank you,'" U.S. Army Captain Daniel Conway said. "We kind of stumble through, don't know what to say. It's not because we're unappreciative of you - and we really do feel appreciated when someone thanks us - but this is our career and our way of serving our country."