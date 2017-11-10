Possible Hepatitis A Exposure at Montebello Costco

Customers who purchased or handled any meat or seafood from the Costco Wholesale located at 1345 N. Montebello Blvd. may be at a low risk of hepatitis A exposure from an employee who may be infected. (Published 2 hours ago)

Customers who purchased or handled any butchered meat or seafood from the Costco Wholesale located at 1345 N. Montebello Blvd. may be at a low risk of Hepatitis A exposure. The infected meat and seafood may have been contaminated by an employee with Hepatitis A and only applies to items purchased between Oct. 22 to Oct. 31.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating the possible exposure and will be offering free vaccinations at the Montebello location to all Costco employees and customers who may have come in contact with the potentially contaminated items.

Hepatitis A is a virus that can cause acute liver disease and is spread by touching items or ingesting food that someone with the infection has handled. The Los Angeles County Health Officer recommends those who have come into contact with the butchered meat or seafood receive a Hepatitis A vaccination or an immune globulin shot to prevent any illness.

The free vaccinations will be available at the Montebello Costco at these times:

Saturday, November 11 from 9:30am - 6:00pm

Sunday, November 12 from 10:00am - 6:00pm

Monday, November 13 from 9:30am - 6:00pm

Where: Montebello Costco 1345 N Montebello Blvd. Montebello, CA 90640