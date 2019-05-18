Weed Delivery Driver Shot by Customer in Attempted Robbery, Police Say

File Photo: Marijuana plants are grown at Essence Vegas' 54,000-square-foot marijuana cultivation facility on July 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On July 1, Nevada joined seven other states allowing recreational marijuana use and became the first of four states that voted to legalize recreational sales in November's election to allow dispensaries to sell cannabis for recreational use to anyone over 21. Since July 1, sales of cannabis products in the state have generated more than USD 1 million in tax revenue. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A marijuana delivery driver was shot during an attempted robbery when he met with a customer Saturday in Pomona, police said.

The location of the incident was not immediately clear, with the shooting occurring around 9:40 p.m., the Pomona Police Department said.

The victim was doing weed deliveries when he met a customer and the customer attempted to rob the driver and shot him, the Pomona Police Department said.

The victim attempted to drive himself but ended up calling the police for help, authorities said.

There was no immediate description of the shooter.