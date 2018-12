A tree falls onto power lines on Laurel Canyon Boulevard, knocking down power for nearly 300 residents in the Hollywood Hills on Christmas night.

About 290 customers were affected by a power outage on Laurel Canyon Boulevard near Gould Avenue in the Hollywood Hills West neighborhood Tuesday night due to a tree falling and knocking down power lines, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

The power was expected to be fully restoryed by 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to LADWP.