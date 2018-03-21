Fritz Coleman breaks down when the heaviest rainfall is expected to hit your area as a powerful storm moves through Southern California. (Published 4 hours ago)

When Will Your Area See the Heaviest Rain?

What to Know The subtropical storm can potentially deliver the highest amount of rainfall for the season

Ventura and Santa Barbara counties ordered thousands of residents to evacuate on Tuesday

The system is expected to slam Southern California through Thursday

A powerful Pacific storm is moving into central and southern parts of California, pouring rain as communities besieged by wildfires and mudslides brace for the worst.

Between a quarter and a third of an inch of rain was recorded throughout San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties through Tuesday evening. Trace amounts were beginning to fall in some parts of Los Angeles County.

The worst of the storm is expected between midday Wednesday through Thursday, bringing 2-5 inches (5-13 centimeters) of rain to coastal areas and valleys, and 5-10 inches (13-25 centimeters) in foothills and mountains.

An atmospheric river -- a huge plume of subtropical moisture -- is aimed at the state's central and southern coast, where wildfire scars have left foothill communities vulnerable to flooding and debris flows.

Thousands of people have evacuated communities on the south coast of Santa Barbara County, where a Jan. 9 deluge unleashed debris flows into Montecito that left 21 people dead and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes.

Neighboring Ventura County has taken similar measures amid concerns in adjacent counties.