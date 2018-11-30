Practically Perfect in Every Way, Emily Blunt Makes Her Debut in 'Mary Poppins Returns'

What to Know The film was directed by Rob Marshall.

Rob Marshall said Julie Andrews gave her blessing on the new film.

The film opens nationwide December 19th.

A rare LA storm brought a lot of wind and rain, but it also brought the return of Mary Poppins. The cast of "Mary Poppins Returns" floated onto the red carpet in Hollywood Thursday night. We spoke with them and the film's composers about what's different in this version versus the original.

In Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns," an all new original musical, Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and wonder missing in their lives following a personal loss.

Star Emily Blunt said this movie captures the heart and nostalgia of the original but also holds its own. "I've heard a lot of people watching our version and saying, I didn't realize how much I needed her to come back until I saw her coming out of the sky."

"Mary Poppins Returns" opens in theaters December 19th.