Officials released a pre-evacuation advisory for Montecito residents in wake of the second storm to hit February after deadly mudslides rushed through the area just over a month ago.

A storm arrived in Southern California late Monday and showers are expected to sprinkle through select areas through Tuesday. Although the rainfall is expected to be below 0.33 inches, officials are still taking caution because the storm has the potential to create minor debris flows.

The advisory has been issued to residents who live near the Thomas Fire burn areas.

No injuries or structural damages have been reported in connection to the storm.



