A San Pedro mom expecting twins is also battling leukemia. Her desperate plea for a bone marrow transplant was responded. (Published Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018)

What to Know Susie Rabaca's search for a bone marrow match was finally answered.

Rabaca is scheduled to deliver twins next week.

To become a potential donor, visit Bethematch.org.

In the midst of battling leukemia, a San Pedro mother pregnant with twins received good news after her story went viral.

Susie Rabaca, a mother of three and expecting twins next week, was devastated with the news that she developed an aggressive form of acute leukemia a few months ago.

“I was devastated. Emotionally devastated,” Rabaca said.

Doctors informed Rabaca that she would require a bone marrow transplant to save her life.

Rabaca turned to the world-wide registry to find a match. However, due to her mixed heritage, Latina and Caucasian, Rabaca struggled to find a perfect match.

Desperate, Rabaca made a plea that went viral. Country music singer Carrie Underwood even shared her story on social media.

Over the past week, more than 50,000 people joined the Be The Match registry. Wednesday afternoon, Rabaca discovered the registry found her a perfect match.

Although more testing is still required, Rabaca was delighted with the news.

“To me it’s beyond amazing,” Rabaca said. “It’s an overwhelming feeling of joy and happiness.”

Rabaca is scheduled to give birth next week and hopes to schedule a bone marrow transplant soon after.

“It’s so exciting. It’s the best Christmas gift. It’s everything,” Rabaca stated.

Over 17,000 people are in need of a bone marrow transplant in the United States. To become a potential blood stem-cell donor, register here.