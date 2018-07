A pregnant woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday July 11, 2018 in San Bernardino.

A 40-year-old pregnant woman walking across a San Bernardino street in the crosswalk when she was struck and killed late Wednesday by a hit-and-run driver.

No arrests were reported early Thursday in the crash near Highland Avenue and Medical Center Drive, but the car involved in the collision was found at the scene. The woman's body was found in the middle of the street.

A description of the driver was not immediately available.

