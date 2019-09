Getty Images Earthquake rattles the peninsula

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook Riverside County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 1:20 p.m., about 1.2 miles east of the Wildomar area.

At least 5 people reported to the USGS that they felt the quake.

So far there have been no reports of injury or damage.