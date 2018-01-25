4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Widespread Part of Southern California - NBC Southern California
4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Widespread Part of Southern California

The early morning quake 'felt unusually strong and seemed to want to stay for coffee'

By Karla Rendon

Published at 2:14 AM PST on Jan 25, 2018 | Updated at 6:33 AM PST on Jan 25, 2018

    A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Trabuco Canyon area Thursday according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

    The temblor in eastern Orange County hit at 2:09 a.m. about nine miles northwest of Lake Elsinore at a depth of 6.3 miles, the USGS reported. Residents from Corona, Riverside, Pasadena and Santa Ana reported feeling the jolt.

    The USGS originally reported the temblor as a 4.1-magnitude quake in the Lake Elsinore area, but downgraded it to a 4.0-magnitude temblor near Trabuco Canyon.

    Some residents said they were awakened by the jolt.

    "That was a strange one," said NBCLA Facebook user Donald Gentry, of northwest Riverside County. "It felt unusually strong and seemed to want to stay for coffee." 

    No injuries or damage were reported.

    The earthquake was in the Elsinore Fault zone, one of the largest fault zones in Southern California. The largest recorded quake on the main fault was a magnitude-6.0 quake in May 1910. The Laguna Salada fault, a southeastern extension, produced a magnitude-7.0 eathquake in the late 1800s.

