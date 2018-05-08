Thousands of Southern Californians reported shaking from magnitude-4.5 earthquake that rattled a widespread part of the region early Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck with a 4.5-magnitude at 4:49 a.m. at a depth of eight miles, eight miles north of Cabazon. It was originally reported as a 4.6-magnitude earthquake, but was downgraded by the USGS.

The agency received more than 7,000 reports of shaking on its web site.

A second temblor with a 3.2-magnitude was recorded in the same area at 4:51 a.m.

Residents in San Diego, Seal Beach, Victorville, Redlands, Lancaster and other Southern California areas reported feeling the initial jolt.

No injuries or damage have been reported.

The quake was centered just east of the 1986 North Palm Springs earthquake, located near a complex part of the infamous San Andreas Fault. The magnitude-5.9 quake damaged or destroyed 51 homes and triggered landslides. At least 29 people were injured.

