Prep Your Superhero Pup for PAWmicon

Superhero worlds are famous for having all sorts of layered connections and complex relationships and multiple rules about how various components of the surreal space operate. But the headline for PAWmicon is as clear as a Dalmatian is spotted: Dogs, dressed as superheros, will gather to A) look super-cute and B) raise funds for the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe.



As is tradition, the pup party'll wag a tail just ahead of Comic-Con International, in San Diego, though it is not officially affiliated with the pop culture convention. It is, however, an annual treat that many Southern Californians look forward to, each and every year, and anyone arriving early for Comic-Con.



Sunday, July 15 is the 2018 date, so best start discussing your dog's costume now (starting with your dog, of course). The place for the superheroic cute-a-tude is the Hazard Center in Mission Valley, with a morning start time of 10 o'clock.



It's the 6th PAWmicon, arf arf, and if you need inspo, best take a trot by the adorable outfits from years gone by...