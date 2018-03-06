Prepare to Spring Forward at Boomtown Brewery

It's a season-welcoming festival created for families, not just the grown-ups, and it happens on, you guessed it, March 11, which is when Daylight Saving Time begins.

What to Know Sunday, March 11

Arts District

Noon to 6 p.m.

While dozens of major, huge, and month-dominating occasions have all sorts of traditions and rituals to call their own, there are those famous days on the calendar which pass without barely a blink of celebratory acknowledgement.

Or, worse, they are on the receiving end of a fair amount of grumbling, especially whens someone in the household forgets to move the clock forward one hour.

We do speak of Daylight Saving Time here, and it begins on Sunday, March 11, 2018. There is some grumbling, yes, over forgotten clock-based changes, and sleep, and that "lost" hour on a weekend, but few people whine about brighter nights, which seems to be quite popular.

How, then, to truly celebrate that end of DST, an occasion which doesn't really have any rituals? You can do the whole glass-raising thing, to the later setting sun, at Boomtown Brewery on Sunday, March 11.

The Arts District brewhouse is throwing a Spring Forward Family Festival, and, you got it, kids are invited, at least for the noon to 6 p.m. portion of the party.

After 7? It's 21-and-over, and that's that.

On the kidly list of fun times? Look for "... face painting, a bounce house, arts and crafts, balloon animals, games, prizes, and more."

On the grown-up end of the spring-fun fest? Trying out some of the brewery's "unfiltered, full flavored beers" and, yep, the savory offerings from Maple Block Meat Co, which will be in the house.

It's free and "open to all ages." And while it is "rain or shine," the event space at the brewery is indoors, meaning neither rain nor shine shall dampen/warm your beer/spirits.

How are you greeting Daylight Saving Time this go-around? And do you say Daylight Saving Time or do you sometimes make "Savings" plural, which is not correct but incredibly easy to do?

Discuss the finer points of how we address this under-celebrated occasion, with your friends and family, and how it should be properly observed, while reveling at Boomtown Brewery on the second Sunday in March.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations