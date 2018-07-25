Hollywood Walk of Fame visitors stopped to snap photos and take a closer look at the smashed star of President Donald Trump.



The star, presented to Trump in 2007 for his role on NBC's "The Apprentice," was destroyed by a man wielding a pickax early Wednesday July 25, 2018. As daylight arrived on the famous stretch of Hollywood Boulevard, the overnight vandalism began to attract onlookers, including a man who placed a piece of exercise equipment on the star's remains



A man was in custody later Wednesday morning in connection with the crime.



