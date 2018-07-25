 PHOTOS: President Trump's Smashed Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Attracts a Crowd - NBC Southern California
PHOTOS: President Trump's Smashed Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Attracts a Crowd

By Jonathan Lloyd

Hollywood Walk of Fame visitors stopped to snap photos and take a closer look at the smashed star of President Donald Trump.

The star, presented to Trump in 2007 for his role on NBC's "The Apprentice," was destroyed by a man wielding a pickax early Wednesday July 25, 2018. As daylight arrived on the famous stretch of Hollywood Boulevard, the overnight vandalism began to attract onlookers, including a man who placed a piece of exercise equipment on the star's remains

A man was in custody later Wednesday morning in connection with the crime.

