Map: Streets to Avoid Friday When President Trump Visits Los Angeles

The Southern California visit includes a stop at the border and a fundraiser in Beverly Hills

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    President Donald Trump is expected to attend a fund-raising event Friday evening in Beverly Hills, prompting a traffic advisory for drivers in the area and West Los Angeles.

    The President is scheduled to arrive Friday afternoon at Los Angeles International Airport after visiting the California-Mexico border in Calexico. He is scheduled to leave Los Angeles Friday night, bound for a speech Saturday in Las Vegas.  

    The following streets in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills should be avoided, Los Angeles police said.

    Friday, April 5

    • 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: The area around Bundy Drive between Airport Avenue and West Pico Boulevard. 
    • 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.: The area around Sunset Boulevard between South Sepulveda Boulevard and North Hillcrest Drive (Beverly Hills).
    • 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.: The area around Sunset Boulevard between NorthHillcrest Drive (Beverly Hills) and South Sepulveda Boulevard. 
    • 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: The area around Bundy Drive between West Pico Boulevard and Airport Avenue. 

    Closures and Restrictions

    • 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Sunset Boulevard between Foothill Road and Hillcrest Road will be closed. 
    • 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Foothill, Elm and Maple Drives will be closed between Sunset Boulevard and Elevado Avenue.

    Note: No bus routes will be affected by the closures.

    A look at where President Trump will visit on his stop in the Los Angeles area. Rick Montanez reports for the NBC4 News at 11 a.m. on Friday April 5, 2019.

    (Published 41 minutes ago)

