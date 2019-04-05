Map: Streets to Avoid Friday When President Trump Visits Los Angeles

President Donald Trump is expected to attend a fund-raising event Friday evening in Beverly Hills, prompting a traffic advisory for drivers in the area and West Los Angeles.

The President is scheduled to arrive Friday afternoon at Los Angeles International Airport after visiting the California-Mexico border in Calexico. He is scheduled to leave Los Angeles Friday night, bound for a speech Saturday in Las Vegas.

The following streets in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills should be avoided, Los Angeles police said.

Friday, April 5

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: The area around Bundy Drive between Airport Avenue and West Pico Boulevard.

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.: The area around Sunset Boulevard between South Sepulveda Boulevard and North Hillcrest Drive (Beverly Hills).

6 p.m. – 7 p.m.: The area around Sunset Boulevard between NorthHillcrest Drive (Beverly Hills) and South Sepulveda Boulevard.

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: The area around Bundy Drive between West Pico Boulevard and Airport Avenue.

Closures and Restrictions

1 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Sunset Boulevard between Foothill Road and Hillcrest Road will be closed.

1 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Foothill, Elm and Maple Drives will be closed between Sunset Boulevard and Elevado Avenue.

Note: No bus routes will be affected by the closures.

Beverly Hills Set for President Trump's Visit