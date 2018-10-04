Emergency meetings are held after a principal receives a racist letter. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. (Published Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018)

An investigation has been launched into the source of several racist messages intended for an African-American elementary school principal in the city of Highland that has shocked parents and staff.

Emergency meetings are being held with parents and school administrators as school administrators say the principal has taken another administrative job for the sake of her health and well-being. "Weeding out racism is a lifelong work," said Dale Marsden, the superintendent of the San Bernardino City Unified School District.

Parents and school administrators attended an emergency meeting Thursday to talk about hate mail against Principal Crecia Robinson. She received a racially derogatory letter this week in her mailbox at Lankershim Elementary School.

"It's disgusting," said Leanna Smith, a parent. "I have a child who is mixed and it's not acceptable. I actually want to pull my child out of this school until this is handled."

School administrators say the person who wrote the note is most likely a school employee.

"The first thing that ran through my mind is the safety of my kids," said Tony Ramirez, a parent.

This is the third time Robinson has been the target of racism. School administrators say over the past three years someone posted a racist note on a board in a staff room, and also placed a note on the principal's car windshield.

"It's just very disappointing," said Linda Bardere, a school district spokeswoman. "We are all appalled. We're shocked to see that this blatant form of racism is still persistent here."

Anaceli Garcia, a parent, is shocked.

"Having someone say something about my family in a letter like that would be hurtful," Garcia said.