A procession was held for San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department sheriff's deputy Lawrence Falce, who died Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017 after he was attacked in a suspected road rage assault on New Year's Eve. He was 70-years-old.



Falce was a 33-year veteran of the sheriff's department who was described as an active member in his community. He was a member of the Safety Employees Benefit Association and recently participated in the department's Shop With a Cop event.



Falce is remembered for his dedication to charity work, his generosity and for being a caring individual. He leaves behind his sister, Marjorie, and long-time girlfriend, Deborah.