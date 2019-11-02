Safety Improvement Project to Close State Route 22

The westbound State Route 22 will be closed for six nights starting Saturday due to a safety improvement project.

The California Department of Transportation announced a $20 million SR-22 Safety Improvement Project due to a "significant number of collisions" on the eastbound SR-22 between SR-39 and Interstate 5 when compared to other California highways. The project will result in full closures of the westbound SR-22 and the Collector-Distributor Road on eastbound SR-22.

The project will run through Thursday, Nov. 7, and most work will occur at night.

Details on the improvement project and a full list of closures can be found here.

A Nixle alert from the City of Santa Ana lists alternative routes that can be used to avoid the highway closures.