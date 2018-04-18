Promenade Through Disneyland on Dapper Day

The Dapper Day spring outing sashays on Saturday, April 22. The Dapper Day Expo will take place at the Disneyland Hotel on Saturday, April 21 and Sunday, April 22.

Skipping blithely through the gates of Disneyland, or dashing in the direction of Donald Duck once you're inside, if you're a tot, is a time-honored tradition, one that stretches back over six decades.

But when Dapper Day arrives at The Happiest Place on Earth, it is all about the sophisticated sashay, the old-school promenade, the easy saunter, the polished walk that allows you to best enjoy the sights, the outfits worn by others, and to show off your own dress or suit in the most unhurried way possible.

Yes, we said "show off," but in a wonderful way; after all, the event, which began in 2011, is very much about putting together fabulous vintage ensembles and then admiring the glam get-ups that other people have chosen as they admire yours.

The feel-good day doesn't require an extra ticket, but it does require admission to Disneyland Park and/or Disney California Adventure. No Dapper Day ticket, in short, but, yes, you'll need to enter the parks via a purchased admission.

The date? It's Sunday, April 22, 2018.

Of course, visiting Downtown Disney is free, and you're sure to see some exceptional looks if you call upon the stores and eateries around the area.

Also? The Dapper Day Expo, which is full of clothing, jewelry, retro accoutrements, and more for sale, will be happening at the Disneyland Hotel on April 21 and 22.

So the great outfits, with all of their parasols and fedoras and hand fans and crinoline frills, will surely begin on Saturday, though Dapper Day itself is on Sunday.

Keep in mind that while many Dapper Day participants hearken back to the mid-century, or a bit earlier, in what they choose to wear, all manner of elegant fashion is welcome, from any decade or era.

Which brings this question to mind: With Pixar Fest going on now at Disneyland Resort, through Sept. 3, which Pixar characters would be the most likely to join a Dapper Day celebration?

Edna Mode of "The Incredibles," with her incredible fashion sense — "no capes!" — comes to mind immediately, as does the dapper Carl Fredricksen of "Up," with all of his handsome neckties.

Whatever you wear, wear your best, and promenade with pride and glamour around the world-famous destination.

A bonus? The weather couldn't looking sweller or more spring-like, making those Fantasyland saunters or Adventureland strolls all the lovelier.

