In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Mac Miller performs on the Camp Stage during the first day of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on in Los Angeles.

Federal prosecutors have charged a Hollywood Hills man in connection with the death of hip-hop artist Mac Miller, who was found dead of a drug overdose nearly a year ago, according to a federal criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday, NBC News reported.

The 42-page criminal complaint filed in the Central District of California alleges that Cameron James Pettit, 28, was one of three people who supplied Miller with counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Miller had asked to be furnished with "percs," an abbreviation for percocet, a prescribed painkiller containing oxycodone.

Miller was discovered unresponsive in his Studio City home on Sept. 7, 2018. The manner of death was certified as an accident, although it was later determined that the rapper died from an overdose of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl.

Investigators, who served search warrants at multiple locations, recovered a plastic bag from a coat hanging in his bathroom closet containing pills allegedly supplied by a prostitute and a madam. Two days earlier, Pettit delivered to Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl, cocaine and Xanax.