Protesters March for Peace in Lincoln Heights

Dozens marched along the streets in Lincoln Heights to promote peace Saturday.

A joint effort between community members, the Los Angeles Police Department and clergy members, the marchers gathered to send a message of nonviolence. "We are here to march for peace," protesters shouted. "What do we want peace when do we want it now."

Among the dozens of marchers was 14-year-old Cynthia Delgadillo, who months ago was taking a far different path.

"I was having trouble in school and I was doing the wrong things," Delgadillo said. "I was kind of going the wrong way."

Today she's volunteering for Barrio Action. She says the group's Gang Reduction Youth Development program turned her life around. "I think right now I'd be in 'juvie.' I really wasn't doing good before I joined here; it's helped me a lot," Delgadillo said.

Barrio Action was one of several booths set up to provide resources as the LAPD joined the call for peace.

"It's really had an impact in violent crime in the community," said LAPD Capt. Katie Burns. "This year so far the violent crimes - our shootings and robberies - are both down in Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights and El Segundo."

The march began and ended at the Boys & Girls Club in Lincoln Heights, a place that Roger Velasquez says helped him stay off the streets growing up.

"I'm 25 now, so I started coming here about the age of 11," said Velasquez, a coach at the Boys and Girls Club and a member of the club's youth development program. "So I've been here for about 14 years now."

His goal and that of others at the club, is to let other at-risk youths know there is help available to them.

"I would say fix yourself now before it's too late," Delgadillo said. "You have so much support, you're not alone."