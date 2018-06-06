In a small room deep inside the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's Officer, a team of employees reviews wave and pink wave of envelopes. Each envelope contains a provisional ballot cast in the Tuesday June 5, 2018 California primary election.



The employees go through each envelope one-by-one, making sure labels are properly affixed and that the envelopes are sealed. It's a process that requires patience and attention to the details.



Take a look behind the scenes at the office on the day after the June 5 primary election.