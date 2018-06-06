 Behind the Scenes at the LA County Registrar-Recorder's Office the Day After Election Day - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
Decision 2018 Results
logo_la_2x

Decision 2018

Coverage of California's June 5 primary election and the race for governor

Behind the Scenes at the LA County Registrar-Recorder's Office the Day After Election Day

By Jonathan Lloyd

9 PHOTOS

30 minutes ago

In a small room deep inside the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's Officer, a team of employees reviews wave and pink wave of envelopes. Each envelope contains a provisional ballot cast in the Tuesday June 5, 2018 California primary election.

The employees go through each envelope one-by-one, making sure labels are properly affixed and that the envelopes are sealed. It's a process that requires patience and attention to the details.

Take a look behind the scenes at the office on the day after the June 5 primary election.
More Photo Galleries
Contenders Prepare for Last Crown Jewel at Belmont
Top SoCal Photos in the News
Connect With Us
AdChoices