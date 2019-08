Puppets From 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' at the Henson Creature Shop

Thirty-seven years after the release of "The Dark Crystal" movie, Netflix and the Jim Henson Company are breathing new life into the cult classic with "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance."The 10-episode prequel series is directed by Louis Leterrier ("The Incredible Hulk") that revisits planet Thra and its mysterious inhabitants via tactile design, puppetry and hand-crafted effects. When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis' power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.Here's a rare look inside the Henson Creature Shop where puppets for "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" are being made. And learn more about the series here.