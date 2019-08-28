Puppets From 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' at the Henson Creature Shop

Thirty-seven years after the release of "The Dark Crystal" movie, Netflix and the Jim Henson Company are breathing new life into the cult classic with "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance."
The 10-episode prequel series is directed by Louis Leterrier ("The Incredible Hulk") that revisits planet Thra and its mysterious inhabitants via tactile design, puppetry and hand-crafted effects. When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis' power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.
Here's a rare look inside the Henson Creature Shop where puppets for "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" are being made. And learn more about the series here.