Football can be a ruff sport, but these cuties are tackling Super Bowl LII with their own Puppy Bowl - and lower adoption fees.

The Inland Valley Animal Shelter was kicking off its inaugural Puppy Bowl, offering pet adoptions for $52 in honor of the 52nd Super Bowl.

The Puppy Bowl will run through Feb. 7.

All animals are vaccinated, spayed or neutered, dewormed, micro-chipped and will receive two weeks of follow-up care.

Get more information on the jersey-sporting puppies and kitties at info@ivhsspca.org or by phone at 909-623-9777.

