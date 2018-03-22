Puppy Reunited With Family After Robbery Investigation

Someone's paws couldn't reach the pedal!

The San Bernardino Police Department tweeted they found a puppy in a small car during a robbery investigation. They joked he "didn't make a very good getaway driver," when they found him inside the vehicle.

Dozens of users responded on Twitter and Facebook that they wanted to adopt him, but thankfully, he was reunited with his family.

Before word spread that the pooch was reunited with his rightful owner, "tons" of people offered to adopt him, according to San Bernardino police. They also admitted they wanted to keep the adorable pup, too.

It's unclear where the police found the puppy or where the robbery took place.