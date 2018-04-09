PHOTOS: 'Pups at the Park' at Dodger Stadium

Every year, man's best friend is invited to grab a ticket and head on over to a Dodgers game, and this year is no different.



The "Pups at the Park" event allows fans to take their pooch to Dodger Stadium for a night full of fun activities, like a parade where the pups can show off their support for the Boys in Blue.



Part of the proceeds from tickets sold for Pups at the Park will be donated to Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation, which rescues cats and dogs that can no longer be kept in shelters.



This year's Pups at the Park will take place this Saturday, April 14, so don't forget to grab that leash and take your furry pal to Dodger Stadium. Take a look below at Pups at the Park of the past.