Passenger in Prius Opens Fire at Officers During High-Speed LA Freeway Chase - NBC Southern California
WATCH LIVE: 
Shots Fired During Chase
logo_la_2x
Southern California Pursuits

Southern California Pursuits

Coverage and raw video of Southern California's wild pursuits

Passenger in Prius Opens Fire at Officers During High-Speed LA Freeway Chase

The rolling gunbattle on freeways ended in a barrage of bullets on a street about 12 miles south of downtown Los Angeles

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Watch Live Video From NBCLA.com

    What to Know

    • A pursuit that began in the Downey area ended in Vernon after a rolling shootout on Los Angeles freeways

    • The passenger leaned from a window, firing at pursuing officers

    • The chase ended with one person in custody after the driver stopped on a Vernon street

    A passenger leaned out the side window of a car and opened fire on officers and deputies during a pursuit Friday afternoon on freeways in southeastern Los Angeles County.

    The passenger fired several shots from the Toyota Prius, traveling at high speeds on the busy 710 Freeway. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was struck by the gunfire.

    The pursuit began in the Downey area, about 12 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. It came to a dramatic end near Downey Road and Bandini Boulevard. After the pursuit driver stopped at a red light behind a big rig in Vernon, officers and deputies returned fire and blasted out the rear window of the Prius.

    The driver appeared to have blood on her shirt as she walked with her hands raised over her head toward law enforcement officers and surrendered.

    Intense Moments of Chase as Passenger Fires at Officers

    [LA] Intense Moments of Chase as Passenger Fires at Officers

    A dangerous pursuit and gunbattle ended in Vernon after a high-speed chase. A standoff was ongoing after the woman behind the wheel was taken into custody, but the passenger who opened fire was still in the Prius, as seen on special coverage of the NBC4 News at 2 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019.

    (Published 19 minutes ago)

    The passenger appeared to be motionless in the car as officers remained behind patrol SUVs with their guns drawn. It was not immediately clear whether he was struck by gunfire. 

    After about 30 minutes with no response from the passenger, an armored SWAT vehicle was brought to the scene. Deputies also deployed a drone and bomb squad robot. 

    NBC4 is attempting to confirm reports that the passenger was wanted in a murder investigation. 

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices