Woman, Four Dogs Killed in Long Beach Pursuit Crash

A woman and four dogs died Tuesday in a multiple-vehicle crash at the end of a pursuit in Long Beach.

The crash was reported at the end of a chase involving a stolen vehicle. The pursuit began near Broadway and Alamitos Avenue after the driver failed to stop for officers.

The pursuit driver collided with other vehicles at East Third Street and Temple Avenue.

The pursuit driver also was hospitalized.

It was not immediately clear whether the dogs, covered in blankets on the side of the street, were in one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Details about the woman and the dogs were not immediately available.