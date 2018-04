A man was arrested in Inglewood after a police chase on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

A pursuit on freeways in the South Los Angeles area came to an end Tuesday morning in a parking lot.



The chase began after a report of a stolen car and continued on the 105 Freeway near Hawthorne Airport.

The man, followed by at least two sheriff's department sport utility vehicles, surrendered after pulling to a stop in an Inglewood parking lot. He was taken into custody.

Refresh this page for updates.

WATCH: SoCal's Wildest Police Chases