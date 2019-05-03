Prius Chase Ends With a Crash, Carjacking and Search at Universal CityWalk

A man and woman were in custody after a search at Universal CityWalk for two people who ran from a Toyota Prius after crashing it into another car outside the sprawling entertainment and retail complex at the end of a chase.

After the possibly stolen Prius crashed into the side of a sedan at an entrance near the CityWalk drop-off and pick-up area, security personnel began moving people out of the eastern end of the complex near its movie theaters. Law enforcement officers fanned out in the parking garage.

A woman was taken into custody a few minutes after the crash, but the search continued for the male occupant. Police closed the parking garage to search for him after a report of an attempted carjacking in the structure.

He was taken into custody later Friday evening. Details about where he was arrested were not immediately available.