U-Haul Pursuit Ends With a Kiss and Hug After Standoff

The passenger in a reportedly stolen U-Haul pickup truck kissed and hugged the driver as the pair were taken into custody after a pursuit Wednesday through communities south of downtown Los Angeles and into the Montebello area.

The passenger-side front tire shredded during the pursuit, but the driver continued on the wheel rim on streets and freeways. The driver crashed into a car at an intersection on Whittier Boulevard in the Montebello area before coming to a stop a few blocks later.

Officers with weapons drawn took up positions in the lot of a nearby car dealership as the driver and passenger refused to get out of the pickup. An armored police vehicle was parked in front of the pickup.

Eventually, the woman got out of the truck. The man embraced her as she held her hands above her head to comply with officers’ orders. The pair kissed before officers used a stun gun to break up the farewell hug. They then took the two into custody.

The pursuit began in the Bell Gardens and South Gate areas around 11 a.m. before entering Vernon on the 110 Freeway. The driver headed south into Long Beach, exiting and entering freeways with what appeared to be a pink bag, suitcase and other items, possibly diapers, in the truck bed.

The driver went through at least one stop sign and nearly struck a car at an intersection on Atlantic Boulevard in Bell Gardens. A few miles later in Commerce, someone appeared to hand something to a passenger in the truck. That person was detained, according to police.

NBC4 is attempting to gather details about the condition of the other driver involved in the crash.