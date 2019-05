Investigators are pictured at the scene of a purse theft Wednesday May 8, 2019 in Garden Grove.

A purse theft victim was injured Wednesday when she was struck by the robbers' getaway car in Garden Grove.

The woman in her 20s was hospitalize in critical condition. Police said she was run over by the robbers' car as they fled from the crime scene in the 13800 block of Brookhurst Street in Garden Grove.

After a pursuit, at least three people in the car were taken into custody.

Police shut down traffic on the 22 Freeway late Wednesday afternoon in a search possibly connected to the pursuit.