Wrong-Way Pursuit Driver Slams Head-On Into Couple in Car

A pursuit ended late Sunday July 9, 2018 with a wrong-way head-on crash and gunfire in Orange County.

The driver wanted by police was shot and killed by officers after he crashed into another vehicle near Bolsa Avenue and Magnolia Street in Westminster. The westbound pursuit driver veered into eastbound lanes, slamming head-on into the other vehicle.

The man and woman in the other vehicle were hospitalized. Details on their conditions were not immediately available.

Officers opened fire when the pursuit driver attempted to run from the car.

"We believe he fled from the vehicle, possibly in possession of a firearm," said Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

The driver died at the scene.

The chase began after a traffic violation, police said.

