Hyundai Driver Hospitalized After Angeles Crest Highway Pursuit Crash - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
Southern California Pursuits

Southern California Pursuits

Coverage and raw video of Southern California's wild pursuits

Hyundai Driver Hospitalized After Angeles Crest Highway Pursuit Crash

By Jonathan Lloyd and Kim Tobin

Published 36 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pick Your Perfect Paradise in Avila Beach
    LoudLabs
    A Hyundai driver cashed during a pursuit Friday Oct. 5, 2018 on Angeles Crest Highway.

    A driver was hospitalized Friday morning after crashing during a short pursuit on a mountain road north of Los Angeles.

    Details about what led to the chase involving a Hyundai sedan on Angeles Crest Highway and the driver's condition were not immediately available. The driver was the car's lone occupant.

    Deputies from the Crescenta Valley Station began following the reckless driver around 2:30 a.m. The brief pursuit ended when the driver crashed on the side of the two-lane highway that carves its way through the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument and Angeles National Forest. 

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices