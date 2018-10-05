Hyundai Driver Hospitalized After Angeles Crest Highway Pursuit Crash

A driver was hospitalized Friday morning after crashing during a short pursuit on a mountain road north of Los Angeles.

Details about what led to the chase involving a Hyundai sedan on Angeles Crest Highway and the driver's condition were not immediately available. The driver was the car's lone occupant.

Deputies from the Crescenta Valley Station began following the reckless driver around 2:30 a.m. The brief pursuit ended when the driver crashed on the side of the two-lane highway that carves its way through the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument and Angeles National Forest.